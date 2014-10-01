WOLF CONNECTION®

Wolf Connection® was founded in 2009 by Teo Alfero, whose life ambition is to be of service to future generations. For that reason, Wolf Connection® is not the typical wolf and wolfdog rescue organization…

WOLF CONNECTION® is a unique educational sanctuary and wilderness retreat center that brings people together through direct relationship with rescued wolves for the purpose of empowering the next generation to become authentic leaders and stewards of the earth. With the help of the animals, at-risk groups reconnect with nature, learn to be of service by responsibly caring for another being, and work towards becoming the kind of person they want to be through Wolf Therapy™. The animals help them focus on their impulses, feelings and emotions in a constructive way; they learn to forgive and give others (and themselves) a second chance.

True to our tagline, “An ancient bond for modern times,” our purpose as a social network is to provide a place that connects all people who feel a deep appreciation and connection to the animals in their lives and to the animals of the world … People who feel that a connection to animals brings enrichment to their lives and to their relationships with all life forms (including humans) on a day-to-day basis.